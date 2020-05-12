Ruth T. "Ruthie" Welsh, age 98 of Reynoldsville, PA, died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Ruthie was born on November 19, 1921, in Reynoldsville, PA. She was the daughter of the late James "Jim" and Katie (Bryan) Welsh.
She worked at The First National Bank of Reynoldsville for thirty eight years. Ruthie was very active in the First United Methodist Church and served as the treasurer of the I.F.F. for twenty-five years. She also enjoyed singing in the choir. Ruthie graduated from the Reynoldsville High School in 1939 and she was a beloved member of the community with many friends and a loving family. She was a joy to be around!
Ruthie is survived by her nieces and nephews: Ed Golla of Round Rock, TX; Judy Joseph of Warren, OH; Jack Welsh of Missoula, MT; Kenneth Welsh of Cincinnati, OH; Lee Welsh of Selma, CA; two cousins; Gay Lee Marchioni and Max Bryan; and many extended family members.
In addition to her parents, Ruthie was preceded in death by her sister, Kathryn Golla; and two brothers, James Welsh and Guy Welsh.
A private family viewing will take place followed by a private service which will be broadcast as a live stream from the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main St., Reynoldsville PA, 15851. The broadcast will start on Friday, May 15, 2020, at 10:45am. The service will be officiated by Reverend Thomas D. Carr. Interment will take place at the Reynoldsville Cemetery, Reynoldsville, Jefferson Co., PA. Those who would like to receive a memorial folder/prayer card are invited to call the funeral home at 814-653-8256, leaving their name and address with the answering service. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the First United Methodist Church, 504 Jackson St., Reynoldsville, PA 15851 or Christ the King Manor, 1100 W. Long Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com
The live broadcast may be viewed by entering http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/29253 into your web browser.
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from May 12 to May 13, 2020.