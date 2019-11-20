|
Sallyann (Shaffer) Rehrig, 77, of Brookville, PA, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 18, 2019, at UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA.
She was born on August 22, 1942, to the late Harry and Maude E. (Milliron) Shaffer. She graduated from Punxsutawney High School. Sallyann married Donald Rehrig, who preceded her in passing on August 2, 2002.
She was a past member of the Burkett Hollow Methodist Church. She worked at the TA Truck Stop and she enjoyed being a farmer; she loved all her animals. Sallyann was a great mother who made her son, Rodney Shaffer, her whole life.
Sallyann is survived by one son, Rodney Dale Shaffer; and three brothers: George (Dorothy) Shaffer; Harry Dale Shaffer; and Earl (Mary) Shaffer.
In addition to her husband and parents, Sallyann is preceded in passing by two brothers, Samuel Shaffer; Bill Shaffer; and one sister, Geraldine Himes.
Family and friends will be received on Thursday, November 21, 2019, from 5 -7 p.m., at the McKinney-d'Argy Funeral Home, ltd, 345 Main St., Brookville PA, 15825. A funeral service will immediately follow the viewing, beginning at 7:00 p.m., and officiated by Pastor Doug Wolfe.
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2019