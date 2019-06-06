Sandra Kay Siegel, age 68, of Corsica, PA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA. She was born on November 11, 1950, in Clarion, PA, to Beulah May (Burns) and James Delbert Shofestall. Sandra attended Clarion-Limestone High School and then continued her education at Clarion University of Pennsylvania where she received both her undergraduate and Masters degree for Speech Language Pathology. She was employed at Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center in Sligo, PA. She was a member of Pisgah Presbyterian Church in Corsica, PA. Sandra loved spending time with her family, especially her children who meant the world to her.
She is survived by her three children: Ken (Katharine) Siegel, Molly Siegel and Matthew Siegel; and her father, James Delbert Shofestall. She is preceded in death by her mother, Beulah May (Burns) Shofestall, and brother, James "Andy" Shofestall.
Family and friends will have a time of gathering on Friday, May 31, 2019, from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at McKinney-d'Argy Funeral Home, ltd, 345 Main St., Brookville, Pa 15825. A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Pisgah Presbyterian Church, 36 Church St., Corsica, PA 15829 with Reverend James Dietrich officiating. Final interment will take place at the Pisgah Presbyterian Cemetery, Corsica, PA, Jefferson County. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Pisgah Presbyterian Church or . Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McKinney-d'Argy Funeral Home, ltd, 345 Main St., Brookville, PA 15825. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from June 6 to June 7, 2019