Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Sharon J. Mauk, age 79, of Brookville, PA, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the Penn Highlands Hospital in Brookville, PA.



She was born, the youngest of 12 children, on April 19, 1939, to parents Joseph Mauk and Zoe Irwin in West Mahoning Township, Smicksburg, PA.



Sharon was known by many as the manager of the Dollar General in Brookville for nearly 30 years. Sharon most loved nature, her ten grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren.



She is survived by her five children: Debbie (Robb) Magill of Wilson, NC; Yvonne Haney of Tyrone, PA; Colonel (Retired) John (Virginia) Mauk of Carlisle, PA; Vicki Mauk of Brookville; and Joe Mauk of Brookville, and four Sisters.



Family and friends will be received for visitation on Saturday, April 6, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. –12:00 p.m. at Peterson Funeral Home, 153 Jefferson St., Brookville, PA 15825.



Pastor Jonathan Burns will officiate a memorial service immediately following the visitation hours at 12:00 p.m.



Memorial donations may be made to Laurelbrooke Landing –133 Laurelbrooke Dr., Brookville, PA 15825, or to the donor's choice.



Arrangements under the direction of the Peterson Funeral Home, Brookville, PA. Sharon J. Mauk, age 79, of Brookville, PA, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the Penn Highlands Hospital in Brookville, PA.She was born, the youngest of 12 children, on April 19, 1939, to parents Joseph Mauk and Zoe Irwin in West Mahoning Township, Smicksburg, PA.Sharon was known by many as the manager of the Dollar General in Brookville for nearly 30 years. Sharon most loved nature, her ten grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren.She is survived by her five children: Debbie (Robb) Magill of Wilson, NC; Yvonne Haney of Tyrone, PA; Colonel (Retired) John (Virginia) Mauk of Carlisle, PA; Vicki Mauk of Brookville; and Joe Mauk of Brookville, and four Sisters.Family and friends will be received for visitation on Saturday, April 6, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. –12:00 p.m. at Peterson Funeral Home, 153 Jefferson St., Brookville, PA 15825.Pastor Jonathan Burns will officiate a memorial service immediately following the visitation hours at 12:00 p.m.Memorial donations may be made to Laurelbrooke Landing –133 Laurelbrooke Dr., Brookville, PA 15825, or to the donor's choice.Arrangements under the direction of the Peterson Funeral Home, Brookville, PA. Funeral Home Peterson Funeral Home

153 Jefferson St.

Brookville , PA 15825

814-849-8355 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Apr. 18 to Apr. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Jeffersonian Democrat Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close