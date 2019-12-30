|
|
Shirley Eileen Clinger, 83, of Summerville, died Friday, December 27, 2019, at her home.
Born September 26, 1936, in Summerville, she was the daughter of the late Edgar Klouse and Rebecca Cyphert.
Mrs. Clinger was married to Robert Glenn Clinger on June 12, 1954, at the Pleasant Hill Bible Church in Summerville; he preceded her in death in May 2019.
She spent her life as homemaker, caring for her family. She loved painting, flowers, puzzles, and reading. She was a member of the Pleasant Hill Bible Church in Summerville.
She survived by three sons: John (Debra) Clinger of Washington, PA, Joe Clinger of Summerville, and Jerry (Theresa) Clinger of DuBois, PA, and a daughter, Glenda (Dennis) Shreckengost of Summerville. Also surviving are six grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchild.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Clinger is preceded in death by a son, Robert Clinger Jr.; four sisters:, Louise Bowser, Joy Aikens, Trudy Ferguson, and Gloria Oakley; and an infant brother.
Family and friends were received on Monday, December 30, 2019, from 2-4?p.m. and 6-8?p.m. at Furlong Funeral Home, corner of Broad Street and First Ave., Summerville, PA. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at 11?a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Jay Bucci of the Pleasant Hill Bible Church officiating. Interment will follow at the Shannondale Union Cemetery, Redbank Twp., Clarion Co., PA.
Memorials may be made to the Pleasant Hill Bible Church at 3629 Sandy Flat Rd., Summerville, PA 15864.
Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, order flowers, and obtain additional information at (www.furlongfuneralhome.com).
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020