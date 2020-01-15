|
Shirley J. Miller, 87, of Hayes Rd. Brookville, PA, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, December 20, 2019. She was born Tuesday, October 25, 1932, in Dry Ridge, PA, the daughter of Albert Shaffer and Dora Brocious Shaffer.
In 1952 she married George Russel Miller, who preceded her in death in 1986.
Shirley worked for Sylvania in Brookville, Cameron in Reynoldsville, driving escort vehicle for her husband transporting mobile homes, but enjoyed most being a longtime partner of Miller's Laundromat in Brookville.
She loved bowling, bowling into her 70s, and very active in the Gateway Lanes in Brookville, serving as secretary and treasurer for several leagues, and enjoyed being a part of the children's bowling league.
Shirley loved animals and was very fond of her special rescue black lab Bogey.
She is survived by her son Jerry D. Miller (wife Cathy) of Brookville and her daughter Joni R. McGranor (husband Blake) of Frisco, TX, 1 Sister Elise Fetzer of Clarion, PA, and 1 brother Scott Shaffer of Oregon, 3 grandchildren Christopher A. Miller (wife Lyndsay), Hollan S. Clinger (husband Charles), and Brandan McGranor, 4 great-grandchildren – Jackson and Josie Miller, and Coye and Max Clinger.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one infant son, and 8 brothers and sisters.
At the request of the family private services will be held at a later date and the burial took place in the St. John's Cemetery (Windy Hill), Rose Twp., Jefferson Co. PA
The family would appreciate any memorial donations made to the Tri-County Animal Rescue Center – 9562 US 322 Shippenville, PA 16254, or to Willow Run Sanctuary and Animal Adoptions 381 East Branch Rd. Brookville, PA 15825.
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Jan. 15 to Jan. 20, 2020