Shirley Ruth Mitchell, a long time Colorado resident, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at the age of 89 at the Live to Assist home in Fort Collins, Colorado.
Shirley was born in Olean, New York, on September 30, 1930, to Laurence A. and Amelia E. Carolyn (Boser) Hunter. Shirley was raised in Brookville, Pennsylvania, and graduated from Brookville High School in 1948. She was employed at the Brookville courthouse as a secretary for the Extension Service of Jefferson County. Shirley relocated to Washington, D.C., to work as a secretary with the Federal Government, first at the Office of Congressman Paul W. Shafer followed by a position at the Office of Congressman A. E. Johansen. While in Washington, she met Staff Sargeant Malarly "Chuck" Elvoid Mitchell and they were united in marriage on September 7, 1956. The Mitchell's were stationed in both France and Germany and traveled throughout Europe during their time there. Upon their return to the USA, the family lived in several locations in Colorado (Aurora, Denver, Sterling). After moving to Fort Collins in 1979, Shirley worked at Colorado State University as an administrative assistant for thirteen years, retiring in 1992. Shirley was a thirty year member of the African Violet Society (AVS) of America, Rocky Mountain African Violet Council, and the American Gloxinia and Gesneriad Society, where she attained the status as a qualified AVS judge and traveled to various AVS shows throughout the United States. She was also active as a volunteer at the Fort Collins Family History Center for many years, assisting the public in locating genealogy records stored at the center. In addition, Shirley loved gardening, crafting, and her beloved dog Charlie.
Mrs. Mitchell is survived by her daughters LeeAnn Mitchell of Loveland, Colorado, and Wendy Hunter-Tischner (Heinz Tischner) of Brandon, Florida. Shirley was preceded in death by her beloved husband Malarly on December 25, 1970, her brothers Lawrence A. Hunter, Jr. in 2010, Robert Carl Hunter in 1997, and George David Hunter in 2018. Mrs. Lawrence A. Hunter (Betty), Mrs. Robert C. Hunter (Janet) and Mrs. George D. Hunter (Kathy), all with extended family members, survive.
A Celebration of Shirley's Life was held on Tuesday, November 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Allnutt Drake Chapel, located at 650 W. Drake Road in Fort Collins. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Larimer County Humane Society.
