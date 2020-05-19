Shirley S. (Spare) Mason
1937 - 2020
Memorial graveside service for Shirley will be Friday, May 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Roselawn Cemetery with arrangements by Lanman Funeral Home, Inc. of Okeene. www.lanmanmemorials.com Facebook: Lanman Funeral Home Inc.

Shirley was born on December 6, 1937 to Howard Clair and Laura G. Spare in DuBois, Pennsylvani, and passed from this life on May 14, 2020 in Okeene. She grew up and lived in Pennsylvania until her marriage to James M. Mason on February 28, 1964. She then moved to Charleston, South Carolina to join her husband, a career Navy man, stationed there at that time. They later moved to Chesapeake, Virginia, where they resided until September 7, 1977, when they moved to Okeene, Oklahoma.

In March 1978 Shirley began working for Trigg Snyder Chevrolet, Inc. as their business manager. In 1983 the dealership was purchased by Jim Dobrinski. She continued her employment there until she retired in January 2007. Shirley enjoyed traveling and did so for many years. '

Shirley is survived by her sister, Nancy Tennell and husband, Eddie; nieces, Summer Sights and Wendy Breeden; great niece, Laura Norrell; great nephews, Tim Vodder and Justin Tennell.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Clair and Laura Spare and her husband, James Mason.

Memorials may be given to Okeene Hospital Foundation or a charity of the donor's choice through the funeral home.

Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lanman Funeral Home Inc
209 N Main St
Okeene, OK 73763
(580) 822-3303
