Stephen Jay Ames of Lilburn, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Eastside Medical Center in Snellville, Georgia. Steve was born on September 8, 1946, in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. He was the son of Jay Walter Ames (Martha Ames, his loving step-mother) and Julia Helmheckel.



Steve was the eldest of five children. He is survived by his wife, Teresa Strano Ames of Lilburn and Brookville; his three children: Stephanie Ames (Grady Karp) of Seattle, Wash., Ryan Ames (Suzanne) of Snohomish, Wash., Jay Ames of Lilburn, Ga.; his four grandchildren: Phoebe Karp, Levi Karp, Luca Ames and Sophia Ames; and four siblings: Chris Ames (Sharon), Brian Ames (Marina), Diana Ames (John Axtell), and Allan Ames (Karen).



Steve was a graduate of Brookville High School Class of 1964. He attended Youngstown Technical after graduation and served six years in the Army Reserves. He married Teresa Strano on December 26, 1970, at Immaculate Conception Church in Brookville, Pa. They moved to Atlanta in 1970 where he began his career in the burgeoning technical field as a software engineer and systems architect. He spent his next 40 years honing his analytical mind at work, teaching his kids the meaning of 0's and 1's, and muttering to many computer monitors until retiring in 2012. He put everything into his work and likewise put everything into his retirement. He rediscovered some of his creative and artistic interests in his retirement, becoming a true leather craftsman, woodworker, banjo player, and gardener. He drafted detailed plans of every project while listening to his eclectic musical collection with his cats close by his side.He loved passing on his knowledge to his children and grandchildren, who hope to keep his talents alive for years to come.



Our family hosted a small gathering to remember him on Sunday, February 24th, from 2:00–5:00 p.m. at Crowell Brothers Funeral Home, located at 201 Morningside Drive, Buford, where he will be cremated. A memorial service and burial will be held in Pennsylvania this summer with details to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that you consider donating to The at



https://www2.heart.org/ or Fur Kids Animal Shelter at https://furkids.org/

