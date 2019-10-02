|
|
Stephen R. "Bopper" Anderson, 75, of Brookville died Friday September 27, 2019, at Jefferson Manor in Brookville, PA.
Born August 13, 1944, in Brookville, he was the son of the late Randal and Kathleen E. (Gearhart) Anderson.
Steve was a 1962 graduate of Brookville High School. Steve was a Vietnam War veteran serving in the US ARMY for 9 years obtaining the rank of master sergeant. After his discharge from the ARMY Steve worked at Owens Illinois Glass Plant in Marienville. After they closed he worked as a dispatcher for the Jefferson County 911 Center, of which he became the director and was loved and respected by all his dispatchers.
Steve was a member of Brookville FOE Aires 983, where he was a former trustee, and past worthy president, and the Brookville Firemen's Club. Steve enjoyed baseball, (and was a manager of the Summerville Teener League team in the 70's), hunting and watching TV, especially Jeopardy. Steve was a devoted volunteer to put flags on the local cemeteries for Memorial Day. Steve was of the Methodist Faith.
On October 4, 2003, he married Judi Ferraro MacWilliams at Immaculate Conception Church in Brookville.
Steve is survived by a step-son, Andrew MacWilliams; two brothers, John Anderson and wife Carole of Clarion, and David Anderson and wife Crystal of Brookville; and two grandchildren, Jordan and Julie MacWilliams.
A graveside memorial service with honor guard is to be held at the Ohl Cemetery on Saturday October 12, 2019, at 11 a.m.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Furlong Funeral Home, corner of Broad St. and First Ave., Summerville, PA.
