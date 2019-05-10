Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven Ray Garvey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Steven Ray Garvey, age 48 of Seymour, passed away unexpectedly at home.



Born April 25, 1971, in Shelbyville, Indiana, he was the son of Raymond and Mary L. (Bailey) Garvey. On October 31, 1998, in Brownstown, he married Donna Rouse.



Steve was a 1989 graduate of Brookville High School in Pennsylvania. After high school, Steve joined the U.S. Army. Steve was a member of the Spraytown Free Methodist Church and was a former member of the American Legion Post #89 in Seymour.



He had been employed with Walmart Supercenter for the past 10 years starting in asset protection then moving to assistant manager of the auto care. Prior to that he worked at Toyota Industrial Equipment and BAX Global. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and loved his boys and spending time with his family.



Survivors include his wife, Donna; father, Raymond Garvey of Brookville, PA; sons: Joseph Wyatt, Darrian, Jonathon and Peyton; siblings: Kari (Steven) Hudson of DuBois, PA, Dan (Rita) Garvey of Edinburgh, Joe (April) Luckey, Greg (Airial) Roland, and Dave (Kristi) Garvey of Columbus; mother and father-in-law, David and Debbie Rouse of Spraytown; brother-in-law, David J. (Rachel) Rouse of Spraytown; nieces and nephews: Taylor and Bailey Hudson and Henry and Connor Rouse, Tracy & Joe Luckey; Nieces: Nola, Kora and Jona Roland.



Steve was preceded in death by his mother; a nephew, Jonathon Hudson; grandparents, Joseph and Martha Garvey; and grandma, Edith Bailey.



Pastor Jerry Van Kuiken conducted funeral services at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Woodlawn Life Celebration Centre. Visitation was on Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and from 10:00 a.m. Saturday until service time at the funeral home. Burial followed at Freetown Cemetery.



Memorials can be made at the funeral home to the Spraytown Free Methodist Church or to the children of Steve. Friends can sign the guestbook or share a favorite memory at Steven Ray Garvey, age 48 of Seymour, passed away unexpectedly at home.Born April 25, 1971, in Shelbyville, Indiana, he was the son of Raymond and Mary L. (Bailey) Garvey. On October 31, 1998, in Brownstown, he married Donna Rouse.Steve was a 1989 graduate of Brookville High School in Pennsylvania. After high school, Steve joined the U.S. Army. Steve was a member of the Spraytown Free Methodist Church and was a former member of the American Legion Post #89 in Seymour.He had been employed with Walmart Supercenter for the past 10 years starting in asset protection then moving to assistant manager of the auto care. Prior to that he worked at Toyota Industrial Equipment and BAX Global. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and loved his boys and spending time with his family.Survivors include his wife, Donna; father, Raymond Garvey of Brookville, PA; sons: Joseph Wyatt, Darrian, Jonathon and Peyton; siblings: Kari (Steven) Hudson of DuBois, PA, Dan (Rita) Garvey of Edinburgh, Joe (April) Luckey, Greg (Airial) Roland, and Dave (Kristi) Garvey of Columbus; mother and father-in-law, David and Debbie Rouse of Spraytown; brother-in-law, David J. (Rachel) Rouse of Spraytown; nieces and nephews: Taylor and Bailey Hudson and Henry and Connor Rouse, Tracy & Joe Luckey; Nieces: Nola, Kora and Jona Roland.Steve was preceded in death by his mother; a nephew, Jonathon Hudson; grandparents, Joseph and Martha Garvey; and grandma, Edith Bailey.Pastor Jerry Van Kuiken conducted funeral services at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Woodlawn Life Celebration Centre. Visitation was on Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and from 10:00 a.m. Saturday until service time at the funeral home. Burial followed at Freetown Cemetery.Memorials can be made at the funeral home to the Spraytown Free Methodist Church or to the children of Steve. Friends can sign the guestbook or share a favorite memory at www.woodlawnfamilyfuneral.com Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from May 10 to May 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Jeffersonian Democrat Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close