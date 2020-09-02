Susan Kay (Carrier) Carberry, 78, of Kersey, PA, passed away during the evening hours of Monday, August 31, 2020, from complications of a recent surgery.
She was born on August 6, 1942, to the late Kenneth G. and Virginia M. (Dickey) Carrier in Brookville, PA. She graduated from Brookville High School with the class of 1960. She married Carl Robert "Bob" Carberry on September 26, 1964, in Brookville, PA; Bob survives her.
Susan worked in St. Marys, PA, at the Bavarian Inn for many years until her retirement. She was a member of the St. Mary's Methodist Church. Susan was an animal lover and had two of her own, a puppy named Chewy and a cat named Mighty. She was a highly creative person who shared her talents with many by designing and creating Halloween costumes for children. She also shared her creativity by crafting clothes for lawn geese which were purchased by many people throughout the United States. Susan shared her vision through her creativity and will be dearly missed by her family and community.
In addition to her husband, Susan is survived by two children, Bonnie Carberry; John Carberry; one grandson, Derek Carberry; and three siblings, Tom (Sandy) Carrier; Janet (Bill) Sarvey; Jeff (Jackie) Carrier; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in passing by one brother, Tim Carrier; and her beloved first dog, Charlie.
All services will be held privately by the family. Interment will take place at Temple Cemetery, Warsaw Twp., Jefferson Co., PA. Funeral services have been entrusted to the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825.
Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com