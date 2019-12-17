Home

McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home
345 Main St
Brookville, PA 15825
(814) 849-7375
Viewing
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cornerstone Church of God
129 Pine Street
Fairmount City, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
Sydney Ann (Bish) Knapp


1929 - 2019
Sydney Ann (Bish) Knapp Obituary
Sydney Ann (Bish) Knapp, 90, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 12, 2019, while a resident of Jefferson Manor in Brookville, PA.
Sydney was born on October 19, 1929, to the late Earl Vincent and Elva Alice (Beers) Bish in Knoxdale, PA. She married Harry Knapp on January 27, 1950, in Brookville, PA; he precedes her in passing. She worked at Owens Illinois in Brookville, PA.
In addition to her husband and parents, Sydney is preceded in passing by four sisters and one brother.
Family and friends were received on Sunday, December 15, 2019, from 2 –4?p.m. at the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825. An additional viewing took place on Monday, December 16, 2019, from 10 –11?a.m. at the Cornerstone Church of God, 129 Pine Street, Fairmount City, PA 16224. A funeral service immediately followed beginning at 11:00?a.m. and officiated by Pastor David Nagele III. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the . Interment will take place at the Bethel – Geer Cemetery, Pine Creek Twp., Jefferson Co., PA.
Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Dec. 17 to Dec. 22, 2019
