Teal Ann Allshouse, age 59, of Land of Lakes, FL, and Brookville, PA, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at UPMC Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA, after a lengthy illness.
She was born on July 19, 1959, in Brookville, PA. Teal was the daughter of Jo-Ann (Buffington) Allshouse and the late Laird "Syd" D. Allshouse. She was a 1977 graduate from Broad Run High School, Ashburn, VA.
Teal was multi-talented, held two patents, and authored a children's book. Most recently she ran her own business and invented products for the soaping industry. She has always had an entrepreneur mindset. Teal also worked for the Christ The King Manor in DuBois, PA.
Her creative and artistic personality showed in her artwork, poetry, and many other talents she held. Teal was vivacious, outgoing and free spirited. She always cared for others weather it was by praying for them or making them laugh with her humor. She was loved by many and will be missed dearly.
Teal is survived by her daughter, Sav Delayne Keane; mother, Joann (Buffington) Allshouse; sister, Christine Sloan and brother, Douglas Allshouse. She is preceded in death by her father and sister, Jennifer Smith.
A graveside service was held on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Brookville Cemetery, Jefferson County with Pastor Melinda Hall officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to McKinney – d'Argy Funeral home, ltd. 345 Main St. Brookville, PA 15825. Online condolences may be found by visiting mckinneydargy.com
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from July 2 to July 8, 2019