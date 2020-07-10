WATERLOO, NY – Theresa M. Antonucci, 89, formerly of Waterloo, NY, died Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Wayne County Nursing Home in Lyons, NY.
There will be no calling hours. The memorial service was held Tuesday, July 7 at Coe-Genung Funeral Home. The Rev. James Fennessy, pastor of St. Mary's Catholic Church, officiated. Burial was in St. Anthony of Padua, Conifer, PA.
Theresa was born Aug. 29, 1930, in Austria, the daughter of Anton and Viktoria Koucka Knie. She moved to the United States as a young woman, but traveled back to her native Austria many times to visit family. She retired from Sylvania after many years of employment with the company. Theresa was a communicant of St. Mary's Catholic Church.
She was predeceased by her husband Ermen and her four brothers.
She is survived by son Robert (Jill) Antonucci of Canandaigua, NY; daughter Maxine (Jon) Hammerstein of Oakland, FL; grandchildren Robin (Mel) Waters, Robert (Amanda) Antonucci, and Katharine Antonucci Austin; five great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews in Austria.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wayne County Nursing Home Foundation, 1529 Nye Rd., Lyons, NY, 14489.
Condolences may be sent to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com.