Theresa M. (Knie) Antonucci
1930 - 2020
WATERLOO, NY – Theresa M. Antonucci, 89, formerly of Waterloo, NY, died Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Wayne County Nursing Home in Lyons, NY.

There will be no calling hours. The memorial service was held Tuesday, July 7 at Coe-Genung Funeral Home. The Rev. James Fennessy, pastor of St. Mary's Catholic Church, officiated. Burial was in St. Anthony of Padua, Conifer, PA.

Theresa was born Aug. 29, 1930, in Austria, the daughter of Anton and Viktoria Koucka Knie. She moved to the United States as a young woman, but traveled back to her native Austria many times to visit family. She retired from Sylvania after many years of employment with the company. Theresa was a communicant of St. Mary's Catholic Church.

She was predeceased by her husband Ermen and her four brothers.

She is survived by son Robert (Jill) Antonucci of Canandaigua, NY; daughter Maxine (Jon) Hammerstein of Oakland, FL; grandchildren Robin (Mel) Waters, Robert (Amanda) Antonucci, and Katharine Antonucci Austin; five great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews in Austria.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wayne County Nursing Home Foundation, 1529 Nye Rd., Lyons, NY, 14489.

Condolences may be sent to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Coe-Genung Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Coe-Genung Funeral Home
46 West Main Street
Waterloo, NY 13165
(315) 539-2931
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
July 8, 2020
I use to bowl with her on the Thursday night Sylvania league. She was a very special lady. Sorry to hear she passed.
Lynne decker
Friend
July 6, 2020
Bob and Family,
Was sorry to hear of your moms passing.
She was a sweet lady. My prayers and thoughts are with you all.
Linda ( Geer Shaffer )
Linda Shaffer
Classmate
