Thomas Alfred Coulter, 68, of Reynoldsville, PA, passed away at his home during the morning hours of Monday, March 16, 2020.
He was born to the late Commodore Bruce and Margaret Helen (Wall) Coulter on September 4, 1951. He graduated from Curwensville Area High School with the class of 1970. He married Gail L. Dixon on October 4, 1997, in DuBois, PA, at the Christ Lutheran Church.
Thomas retired from PennDOT after thirty-one years and most recently worked as a truck driver for George Trucking in Distant, PA. Thomas was an integrated member of the community and held memberships and positions at many affiliations and associations. He was a council member at Trinity Lutheran Church in Reynoldsville, PA. He was a member of the John M. Reed Masonic Lodge #536 as well as the Order of the Eastern Star Clarion Chapter #267. He was a member of the Goodwill Hose Company in DuBois, PA, and had been a volunteer fireman since he was fourteen years old. He was a life member at the Penn Grampian Fire Company. He was also a member of the Boy Scouts of America and the Order of the Arrow.
Thomas was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was friend to everyone he met, he was a very social man that was enjoyed by all who had the pleasure of meeting him. He was known as Papa Tom among his family members especially his grandchildren, he loved his family and spending time with them. He loved vacationing with his wife and family and will be dearly missed by all.
In addition to his wife, Gail, he is survived by seven children: Scott Coulter of Tionesta, PA; Jason Coulter of Frenchville, PA; Brad (Miranda) Coulter of Woodland, PA; Michael Coulter of Connecticut; Shelley (Brian) Albright of Pittsburgh, PA; Sheri (Scott) Weaver of Vowinckel, PA; Jeremy States of Penfield, PA; nineteen grandchildren: Holly, Joselyn, Janelle, Jacob, Josh, Branden, Noah, Kaleb L., Daniel, Trenton, Hannah, Kaleb K., Keeven, Patience, Mary, Thomas, Shawn, Lilly, Ivy; and two great grandchildren, Aurora and Nathan. He is also survived by his first wife, Debra Pentz.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in passing by one sister, Constance Coulter; and his canine best friend Jackson.
Family and friends will be received on March 18, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. at the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851. A service will be conducted by the Order of the Eastern Star also on Wednesday beginning at 7:30 p.m. A funeral service will take place on Thursday, March 19, 2020, also at the funeral home, beginning at 11:00 a.m. and officiated by Reverend Ben Austin. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Gateway Humane Society, 1211 Airport Rd, Falls Creek, PA 15840. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Mar. 18 to Mar. 23, 2020