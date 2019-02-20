Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Thomas Shields Fitzsimmons, 81, of Corsica, died Monday, February 18, 2019, at Clarion Hospital.



Born November 8, 1937, in Baxter, PA, he was the son of the late Winfield Dickey Fitzsimmons and Bernice Marie (Shields) Fitzsimmons.



Mr. Fitzsimmons was a 1955 graduate of Summerville High School. He served in the United States Navy, serving on the USS Lexington. He attended both Clarion State College (now Clarion University of PA) and DuBois Penn State Extension.



On September 3, 1960, he married the former Jeanette A. Grosser in North Carolina; she survives and lives in Corsica.



Mr. Fitzsimmons worked in insurance sales. From 1961-1979, he owned and operated Fitzsimmons Insurance in Brookville, PA. He later opened St. Croix Insurance in St. Croix, Virgin Islands, and ran it from 1987-2005. From 2010-2016, he owned and operated Leeward Insurance in St. Croix, Virgin Islands.



He was of the Baptist faith. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club in Brookville and of the Independent Insurance Agents Association. He was also a member of the Chamber of Commerce in both Brookville and St. Croix.



In addition to his wife, Mr. Fitzsimmons in survived by three sons: John M. Fitzsimmons and his wife, Barb, of Marysville, PA, Wesley W. Fitzsimmons and his wife, Geneva, of San Marcos, TX, and Clifton E. Fitzsimmons of Corsica; a daughter, Lisa M. Moore and her husband, Jack, of New Bethlehem, PA; and two grandchildren, Aidan C. Stahlman of Brookville and Nicole R. Fitzsimmons of Marysville, PA.



Also surviving are three brothers: Eugene W. Fitzsimmons of Virginia Beach, VA, James R. Fitzsimmons and his wife, Sally, of Ringgold, PA, and Robert A. Fitzsimmons and his wife, Barbara, of Lickingville, PA; and a sister, Rose M. Swineford of Corsica.



A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019, from 10-11 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Summerville. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with Reverend Saxman officiating.



Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, order flowers, and obtain additional information at



The family suggests memorial donations be made to the . Thomas Shields Fitzsimmons, 81, of Corsica, died Monday, February 18, 2019, at Clarion Hospital.Born November 8, 1937, in Baxter, PA, he was the son of the late Winfield Dickey Fitzsimmons and Bernice Marie (Shields) Fitzsimmons.Mr. Fitzsimmons was a 1955 graduate of Summerville High School. He served in the United States Navy, serving on the USS Lexington. He attended both Clarion State College (now Clarion University of PA) and DuBois Penn State Extension.On September 3, 1960, he married the former Jeanette A. Grosser in North Carolina; she survives and lives in Corsica.Mr. Fitzsimmons worked in insurance sales. From 1961-1979, he owned and operated Fitzsimmons Insurance in Brookville, PA. He later opened St. Croix Insurance in St. Croix, Virgin Islands, and ran it from 1987-2005. From 2010-2016, he owned and operated Leeward Insurance in St. Croix, Virgin Islands.He was of the Baptist faith. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club in Brookville and of the Independent Insurance Agents Association. He was also a member of the Chamber of Commerce in both Brookville and St. Croix.In addition to his wife, Mr. Fitzsimmons in survived by three sons: John M. Fitzsimmons and his wife, Barb, of Marysville, PA, Wesley W. Fitzsimmons and his wife, Geneva, of San Marcos, TX, and Clifton E. Fitzsimmons of Corsica; a daughter, Lisa M. Moore and her husband, Jack, of New Bethlehem, PA; and two grandchildren, Aidan C. Stahlman of Brookville and Nicole R. Fitzsimmons of Marysville, PA.Also surviving are three brothers: Eugene W. Fitzsimmons of Virginia Beach, VA, James R. Fitzsimmons and his wife, Sally, of Ringgold, PA, and Robert A. Fitzsimmons and his wife, Barbara, of Lickingville, PA; and a sister, Rose M. Swineford of Corsica.A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019, from 10-11 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Summerville. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with Reverend Saxman officiating.Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, order flowers, and obtain additional information at www.furlongfuneralhome.com. The family suggests memorial donations be made to the . Funeral Home Furlong Funeral Home

50 Broad St

Summerville , PA 15864

(814) 856-2550 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Jeffersonian Democrat Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.