Timothy M. Buzard, 60, of Brookville, PA, died Friday, October 11, 2019, at his home in Brookville.
Born November 19, 1958, in Clarion, PA, he was the son of the late Paul L. and Lavina A. (Lewis) Buzard.
Timothy attended Brookville Area High School and Cape Fear Community College where he obtained a degree in heating and air conditioning. He was married to Louise Lindsey on May 5, 2001, in Las Vegas, NV. He was a maintenance supervisor at a condo association in Florida prior to his health issues.
Tim is survived by a son Tim; two daughters, Tonya and Missy; two step daughters, Christine and Meggin; three brothers, Rick, Steve, and Rodney; and two sisters, Vickie and Brenda. Also surviving are two grandchildren and six step grandchildren.
Friends and family were received on Monday October 14, 2019, from 2 –4 p.m. and 6–8 p.m. and Tuesday, October 15, 2019, from 10 –11 a.m. at the Furlong Funeral Home, corner of Broad Street and First Ave., Summerville, PA. A funeral service followed at 11 a.m. Interment followed at St. Johns (Windy Hill) Cemetery, Rose Twp., Jefferson Co.
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019