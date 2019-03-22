Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Velma G. (Garthwaite) Marshall. View Sign

Velma G. (Garthwaite) Marshall, age 76, of Reynoldsville, Pa., passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at her home in Reynoldsville, Pa.



She was born on June 29, 1942, to the late George E. and Velma (Johns) Garthwaite in DuBois, Pa. She graduated from the DuBois High School in the class of 1960. On July 11, 1964, Velma married Clyde W. Marshall of over 54 years, in Brookville, Pa. He survives.



She worked as a cook for over 30 years at the Dutch Pantry in DuBois, Pa. Velma enjoyed watching birds, especially the redheaded wood pecker and hummingbirds. She also spent time doing needlework, embroidery, and quilting. Above all, Velma loved and took care of her husband Clyde and their family.



In addition to her husband, Velma is survived by three children: Thomas (Rita) Marshall of N.C., Lisa (William) Broomall of Reynoldsville, Pa., and Mark Marshall Sr. of Reynoldsville, Pa.; three granddaughters: Jessica Cook of N.C., Kattie (Jeremy) Shivick of Texas, and Elizabeth Marshall of Reynoldsville, Pa.; two grandsons, Mark (Mandy) Marshall Jr. of Reynoldsville, Pa., and Craig Marshall of Reynoldsville, Pa.; two great-grandsons, Mason Marshall, and Jameson Shivick; three sisters: Cindy (Arman) Miller of Georgia, Mary Ellen (Ross) Donahue of Texas, and Darlene (Mark) Jones of Georgia; and one brother, George Garthwaite of Georgia.



She was preceded in death by her parents.



A visitation will take place on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, from 1 – 2 p.m., at the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main St., Reynoldsville, PA 15851. A memorial service will take place on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, immediately following the visitation, beginning at 2:00 p.m., and officiated by Reverend Thomas Carr.



Memorial contributions may be made in Velma's name to the Reynoldsville Historical Society, the Reynoldsville Fire Department, and the Reynoldsville Ambulance.



Online condolences and other information may be found at www.snyderdargy.com

