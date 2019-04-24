Guest Book View Sign Service Information McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home 345 Main St Brookville , PA 15825 (814)-849-7375 Viewing 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home 345 Main St Brookville , PA 15825 View Map Viewing 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Brookville Church of God 201 Freedom Ln Brookville , PA View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Brookville Church of God 201 Freedom Ln Brookville , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Velma Irene (Bowersox) Shick, age 90, of Brookville, PA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the McKinley Health Center in Brookville, PA.



She was born on May 30, 1928, to the late David James and Florence Ethel (Young) Bowersox in Fairmount City, PA. She graduated from the Hawthorn High School. On September 11, 1950, she married William A. Shick; he preceded her in death on April 7, 1977. Velma's most important role was as a loving mother and grandmother. She worked in the Gold Eagle kitchen and periodically did house cleaning. She always chose the "sunny" side of life and would "go with the flow". Velma loved and was loved deeply by her family and friends. She reflected the light and love of Jesus in her everyday life.



Velma is survived by four children: Verlie (Jon) Osborne of Brookville, PA, W. Allen (Paula) Shick of East Stroudsburg, PA, Wendall (Pam) Shick of Fairmount City, PA, and Barry (Dana) Shick of Lake Wales, FL, and Timblin, PA; twelve grandchildren; twenty-three great-grandchildren; one sister, Mary Shick of Mayport, PA; six sisters-in-law; and two brothers-in-law.



In addition to her parents and husband William, Velma is preceded in death by one son, Everett G. Shick in 1979; one sister, Alfreda Dusenberry; and two brothers, Howard Bowersox, and Kenneth Bowersox.



Family and friends will be received on Friday, April 19, 2019, from 4 – 8 p.m., at the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home ltd, 345 Main St., Brookville, PA 15825. A second viewing will take place on Saturday, April 20, 2019, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., at the Brookville Church of God, 201 Freedom Ln, Brookville, PA 15825. A funeral service will immediately follow the second viewing, beginning at 1:00 p.m., and officiated by Pastor Henry Scoff. Interment will take place at New Salem Cemetery in Armstrong County, PA. Memorial contributions may be made in Velma's name to the Brookville Church of God or to the McKinley Health Center.



