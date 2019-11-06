|
Vincent "Vince" Stewart Yaksic, 81, of Sigel, PA, passed away in his home on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.
He was born on August 11, 1938, in Venetia, PA. Vince was raised by his grandparents the late Edgar and Elvira Bell. He attended school within the Peters Township School District.
He worked as a maintenance employee for the Peters Township School District until his retirement. Although he retired in maintenance Vince spent many years living on a farm and working the land. He loved his time as a farmer and always enjoyed running the big machinery involved in the work.
Vince was a member of the Brookville Eagles Club and always enjoyed a few beers and a good time. He was a lover of all animals, but he had a special place in his heart for his dog, Bobby.
Vince is survived by many friends and loved ones including Bill and Debbie Crothers, Rick and Terri Carion, Mary Froebe, Phil and Joy Froebe and many more.
In addition to his grandparents he is preceded in passing by his mother.
Family and friends will be received on Thursday, November 7, 2019, from 4 – 8 p.m. at the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825. A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. also at the funeral home. Interment will take place at the Mt. Tabor Cemetery, Eldred Twp., Jefferson Co., PA.
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2019