Vinton James Fox Sr., age 84, of Brookville, PA, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, April 9, 2019.
He was born on December 11, 1934, to the late Vinton Edward Fox and Lena (Klem) Fox in Carrick, PA. Vinton married Irene Bernice Maxwell on November 24, 1952, in Brookville, PA. She preceded him in death.
His kids say Vinton was a scholar, jack of all trades and master of many. Some of his self-taught skills included being a mechanic, doing electrical work, plumbing, carpentry, etc. He also had a CDL Class A with hazmat and was an over the road truck driver.
He was a Christian of Protestant upbringing and a member of the Teamsters. He loved camping at Erie and flying kites. He was an avid fisherman and loved to tinker and was a very good artist and equipment operator. He was also a helper to his neighbors. He will be missed by many.
Vinton is survived by two sons, Vinton J. Fox, Jr. of Woonsocket, Rhode Island; Chad E (Jamie) Fox of Brookville, PA; one daughter, Roxanne Fox of McKeesport, PA; and one granddaughter, Erica A. Fox.
