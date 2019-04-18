Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vinton James Fox Sr.. View Sign

Vinton James Fox Sr., age 84, of Brookville, PA, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, April 9, 2019.



He was born on December 11, 1934, to the late Vinton Edward Fox and Lena (Klem) Fox in Carrick, PA. Vinton married Irene Bernice Maxwell on November 24, 1952, in Brookville, PA. She preceded him in death.



His kids say Vinton was a scholar, jack of all trades and master of many. Some of his self-taught skills included being a mechanic, doing electrical work, plumbing, carpentry, etc. He also had a CDL Class A with hazmat and was an over the road truck driver.



He was a Christian of Protestant upbringing and a member of the Teamsters. He loved camping at Erie and flying kites. He was an avid fisherman and loved to tinker and was a very good artist and equipment operator. He was also a helper to his neighbors. He will be missed by many.



Vinton is survived by two sons, Vinton J. Fox, Jr. of Woonsocket, Rhode Island; Chad E (Jamie) Fox of Brookville, PA; one daughter, Roxanne Fox of McKeesport, PA; and one granddaughter, Erica A. Fox.



All funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the McKinney-d'Argy Funeral Home ltd, 345 Main St., Brookville, PA 15825. There will be a gathering to honor his memory and life and will be posted at a later date. Online condolences and other information may be found at Vinton James Fox Sr., age 84, of Brookville, PA, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, April 9, 2019.He was born on December 11, 1934, to the late Vinton Edward Fox and Lena (Klem) Fox in Carrick, PA. Vinton married Irene Bernice Maxwell on November 24, 1952, in Brookville, PA. She preceded him in death.His kids say Vinton was a scholar, jack of all trades and master of many. Some of his self-taught skills included being a mechanic, doing electrical work, plumbing, carpentry, etc. He also had a CDL Class A with hazmat and was an over the road truck driver.He was a Christian of Protestant upbringing and a member of the Teamsters. He loved camping at Erie and flying kites. He was an avid fisherman and loved to tinker and was a very good artist and equipment operator. He was also a helper to his neighbors. He will be missed by many.Vinton is survived by two sons, Vinton J. Fox, Jr. of Woonsocket, Rhode Island; Chad E (Jamie) Fox of Brookville, PA; one daughter, Roxanne Fox of McKeesport, PA; and one granddaughter, Erica A. Fox.All funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the McKinney-d'Argy Funeral Home ltd, 345 Main St., Brookville, PA 15825. There will be a gathering to honor his memory and life and will be posted at a later date. Online condolences and other information may be found at www.mckinneydargy.com Funeral Home McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home

345 Main St

Brookville , PA 15825

(814) 849-7375 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Apr. 18 to Apr. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Jeffersonian Democrat Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close