Violet L. Snyder, age 80, of Alexander Street, Brockway, PA, died on Friday March 22, 2019, at Highland View Health Care in Brockway.



Born on May 14, 1938, in Summerville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Elvin Laird and Edith Louise Bailey Snyder.



Violet had been employed at Brockway Glass for over 40 years, and at her retirement she was an Administrative Assistant at the company's main office in Brockway. She was a member of the Moorhead United Methodist Church and was active in almost all of the different church activities that went on, as well as being a member of the church choir and hand bell choir.



Violet was an avid bowler, and once bowled a 500 game that she was always very proud of. Violet was a member of the Village Voices since they formed, and enjoyed the many shows and productions she took part in over the years. She also was a member of the DuBois Community Concert Association and enjoyed the many shows she attended over the years.



Violet enjoyed reading, traveling, walking and going to Bills Place for coffee with her friends. She also enjoyed watching Days of Our Lives and all the different types of movies the Hallmark Channel offers.



She is survived by three brothers: Elvin (Joyce) Snyder and Francis (Barbara) Snyder, both of Brockway, and Russell (Dorothy) Snyder of Suitland, MD. Violet is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews as well as great great nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by a sister, Janet Cristini; her brother-in-law George Cristini; and a nephew, Brian "Beaker" Cristini.



Calling hours will be on Thursday, March 28, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, March 29, at 11 a.m. at the Moorhead United Methodist Church with Pastor Bob Trask officiating. Committal Prayers and burial will follow in the Beechwoods Cemetery.



Memorial donations may be made to the Moorhead United Methodist Church P.O. Box 233 Brockway, PA 15824.



1033 4Th Ave

Brockway , PA 15824

