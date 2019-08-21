|
Walter Schuckers Jr., age 77, of Haines Ridge Rd., Reynoldsville, PA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, during a short stay at Christ the King Manor in DuBois, PA.
Walter was born on June 17, 1942, to the late Walter D. and Marena R. (Gaul) Schuckers in Reynoldsville, PA. He graduated from the DuBois Area High School with the class of 1960. Immediately after graduating, Walter joined the United States Navy, serving honorably from 1960 – 1964. During those years, specifically June 22, 1963, he married the love of his life, Donna M. (Huey) Schuckers in Rockton, PA; with over fifty-six years of marriage together, Donna survives him.
He was a member of the Reynoldsville Presbyterian Church and a past Master of the John M. Reed Lodge #536, Free and Accepted Masons, located in Reynoldsville. He worked various jobs including farming part time, working in carpentry and machine shops, and retiring from Niagara Cutter after 22 years with them as a heat treater. Walter belonged to the Hormtown Rifle and Pistol Club, which he enjoyed very much. He liked to keep tally of how many groundhogs he could get in the summer. He also enjoyed gardening and loved riding his side-by-side.
In addition to his wife, Walter is survived by three daughters: Cindy L. Shaffer, Denise M. (Scott) Foulkrod, Diane L. (Greg) Bogacki; one brother, Wilbert Schuckers; one sister, Nora Gelnett; seven grandchildren: Kacie (David) Raozas, Arden (Jesse) Lockitski, Erik Foulkrod, Ashley Foulkrod, Tiffany Bogacki, Brittany Bogacki, Macie Bogacki; and one great-grandson, Clyde Rozas.
In addition to his parents, Walter is preceded in death by two sisters, Hazel Schuckers, Leona Schuckers; and one son-in-law, Dennis Shaffer.
Family and friends will be received on Thursday, August 22, 2019, from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m., at the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E Main St., Reynoldsville PA, 15851. A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019, also at the funeral home, beginning at 11:00 a.m., and officiated by Pastor Steven Hendrickson. Interment will take place at the Smith Cemetery, Reynoldsville, Jefferson Co., PA. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Reynoldsville Presbyterian Church. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Aug. 21 to Aug. 26, 2019