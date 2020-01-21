|
Warren Dale Pifer, 85, of Reynoldsville, Henderson Township, PA, passed away quietly at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital surrounded by his family on Friday, January 10, 2020.
Mr. Pifer was born in Henderson Township on February 17, 1934, the only child of the late Luther Lewis and Bessie Arveda (Shepler) Pifer.
He married his wife of 62 years, Donna Lorena (Dinger) Pifer, on August 17, 1957. Donna survives and resides in Henderson Township.
Mr. Pifer was a 1952 graduate of the Sykesville High School and worked as a self-employed dairy farmer on the family farm which began as his grandfather's farm over 125 years ago and continues in operation today. Warren enjoyed working the family Guernsey farm, "Paradise Acres" with the company of his family whom he loved tremendously. Warren's influence on dairy farming was far-reaching having been actively involved in the PA Farm Bureau and the PA Guernsey and American Guernsey Associations, not to mention, being very active in a number of local farming activities as well. As such, he was once named as the Jefferson County Soil Conservation Farmer of the Year. Warren was a member of the Paradise Community United Church of Christ. He was a strong and gentle man of great internal strength and compassion who was dedicated to his church, his family and his farm. He held a pleasant presence in his family exuding optimism and an unwavering devotion to God which guided him in both his family life and as a dairy farmer. He will always be remembered for these attributes together with his contagious warmth and great smile.
Mr. Pifer is survived by his wife Donna of 62 years; and his three children and their spouses: Mark (Michelle) Pifer of Reynoldsville; Janice (Doug) Blinn of Tarentum, PA; and, Carol (Larry) Shields of Summerville. Warren is also survived by a number of grandchildren, Jenalee Shields and fiancé Corey Smith, Julie Shields, Hannah Blinn, Sarah Blinn, and Nathanael, Andrew, and Benjamin Pifer.
Warren was preceded in death by his parents, Luther and Bessie Pifer, and a grandson, Clinton Easton Shields.
Friends will be received on Friday, January 17, 2020, from 2 – 6?p.m. at the Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., in Big Run; and, on Saturday, January 18, 2020, from 1 – 3?p.m. at the Paradise Community United Church of Christ where a funeral service will be held immediately after visitation beginning at 3:00?p.m. officiated by Pastor Audra Ferguson. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Mr. Pifer's memory can be made to the Paradise Community United Church of Christ, or the Paradise Cemetery Association.
Mr. Pifer will be interred at the Paradise Lutheran Cemetery.
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020