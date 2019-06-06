Wilhelmina K. "Billie" Saunders, of Heathville Road, Summerville, PA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the Brookville Hospital surrounded by herloving family.
Born May 25, 1934, in Staten Island, NY, she was the daughter of the late James Mezger and Wilhelmina Schmidt Mezger.
Several years ago, prior to her retirement and moving back to the Brookville area, she was the owner and operator of a mobile trucking company in Michigan.
Billie really enjoyed crafting, sewing, and baking. She also loved drawing, and painting oil landscapes, but what she truly treasured above all was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by four daughters and a son – Denise K. Saunders (companion Bill Crissman) of Squirrel Hill, PA, Tracy A. Saunders of Sigel, PA, Alan J. Saunders (wife Debbie) of Brookville, Michelle Hill (husband Jack) of Brookville, and Cheryl L. Wright of Summerville, PA; One Brother – Bruce Mezger (wife Maria) of North Carolina; 13 Grandchildren – Christina, Michael, Saber, Kayla, Warren, Roxanne, Javin, Blake, Tim, Jackson, Anthony, Alana, and Jesse; and 10 Great-Grandchildren – Guinevere, Moira, Willow, Cora, Baily, Avery, Jude, Rearden, Rachel, and Dorian.
Billie was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband – Alan V. Saunders, a daughter – Jamie L. Thrush, and two brothers.
As per request from her family, a private service celebrating her life will be held at a later date, and memorial contributions in loving memory of her life may be to a .
Arrangements are under the care of the Peterson Funeral Home, 153 Jefferson St. Brookville, PA 15825 (815) 849-8355.
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from June 6 to June 7, 2019