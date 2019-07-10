Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William David Tapper. View Sign Service Information Snyder-D'Argy Funeral Home 206 Main St Reynoldsville , PA 15851 (814)-653-8256 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Snyder-D'Argy Funeral Home 206 Main St Reynoldsville , PA 15851 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Snyder-D'Argy Funeral Home 206 Main St Reynoldsville , PA 15851 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

William David Tapper, age 67, of Reynoldsville, PA, passed away during the evening hours of Saturday, July 6, 2019, after a short stay with Christ the King Manor in DuBois, PA.



William was born on September 5, 1951, to the late William Leon and Donna Lou (Bowser) Tapper in Ridgway, PA. He attended the Reynoldsville High School and shortly after, on July 9, 1969, he married Rose Marie (Panighetti) Tapper; Rose Marie preceded him in passing on October 16, 2014.



Early on he began working as a coalminer and performed these duties for over twenty-three years. He then went into truck driving, eventually going independent with Tapper Trucking, retiring in 2015. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Reynoldsville and a past member of the Reynoldsville American Legion. All of his life he was a hard worker and he provided well for his family. He loved being around his family and he was a great husband and father. He also loved animals, especially his fish, with his favorite fish being named Sparky. He could be found sitting on his porch most days observing people as they went by. William will be missed.



He is survived by one son, William David (Cheryl) Tapper; two daughters, Heather (Robert) Kinder, Rosemary Panighetti; one brother, Troy (Robbin) Tapper; eleven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents and wife, William is preceded in death by one brother, Scott Tapper.



Family and friends will be received on Wednesday July 10, 2019, from 5 – 8 p.m., at the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main St., Reynoldsville PA, 15851. A memorial service will take place on Thursday, July 11, 2019, also at the funeral home, beginning at 11:00 a.m., and officiated by Rev. Richard Kaizer.

