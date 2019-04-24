Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Edward Puhala. View Sign Service Information McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home 345 Main St Brookville , PA 15825 (814)-849-7375 Memorial service 11:00 AM McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home 345 Main St Brookville , PA 15825 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

William Edward Puhala, it is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our dear friend, brother, uncle and long loved partner William Edward Puhala. He passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019, while in the comfort of his own home.



He was born on February 20, 1954, and was a graduate of Brockway Area High School. Bill started his career working at Motion Control in Ridgway until 2002 when the plant closed. This set back to some became an asset to Bill as he found time to become certified in many fields he was always interested in including masonry, electrical wiring, major appliance repair, carpentry, machine operation and highway/road inspection. Bill would continue inspecting highway construction for the remainder of his career.



Bill was a kind and thoughtful man that pursued his interests with enthusiasm. Living in the town of Brockport, Bill followed his love for hiking in the forest by being an avid hunter and archer throughout his life. He also could be found riding one of his ATVs or motorcycles in the woods or on long road trips through several counties. Bill's smile and laugh will be forever missed by all those that knew and loved him.



Bill is survived by many friends, his brother, John Puhala; sister, Patricia Hoskavich; Nieces and nephews: Jill (Puhala) Shearer, Angie Hoskavich, Kimmie Hoskavich, Mike Hoskavich and Jeff Puhala; and his long-time partner and loved one, Eileen Brand and her four children. May you rest in peace Bill and know we love you and will always have you in our hearts.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, ltd, 345 Main St., Brookville PA, 15825, beginning at 11:00 a.m., and officiated by Pastor Chuck Jack.



