William James Kellerman, 80, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 1, 2019, while a resident of Christ the King Manor in DuBois, PA.
He was born on October 28, 1939, to the late Avis (Swanson) Smith in Emerickville, PA. William graduated from Brookville High School with the class of 1958. On June 12, 1965, he married Joann Marie Kopas in Rossiter, PA, she preceded him in passing on February 20, 2006.
He previously attended the Pennsylvania College of Technology. He worked as a heavy equipment mechanic at Highway Equipment in Falls Creek for over 40 years. He was a member of the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Reynoldsville, PA, and a lifetime member of the Eagles Club. William was also a member of the Reynoldsville Sportsman's Club. He loved the outdoors with some of his favorite activities being hunting, spending time at hunting camp, and feeding fish for the Reynoldsville Sportsman's Club. He also loved Notre Dame football.
William is survived by his son, Michael (Tempest) Kellerman of Reynoldsville, PA; two daughters, Mary (Greg) Leech of DuBois, PA; Anna (Bryan) Guthridge of DuBois, PA; four grandchildren: Courtney; Brittany; Garrett; Bryanna; and two great-grandchildren.
In addition to his mother and wife, William is preceded in passing by his stepfather, Marcel. D. Smith; and two grandchildren.
A Rosary Service will take place Thursday, December 5, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Christ the King Manor, 1100 W. Long Ave, DuBois, PA 15801. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow the Rosary Service beginning at 11:00 a.m. and officiated by Father Matias. Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Punxsutawney, Jefferson Co., PA. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Gateway Humane Society in Falls Creek, PA, or the Reynoldsville Sportsman's Club in Reynoldsville, PA.
Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2019