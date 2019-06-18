Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Orval Ames. View Sign Service Information McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home 345 Main St Brookville , PA 15825 (814)-849-7375 Service 8:00 PM McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home 345 Main St Brookville , PA 15825 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM First United Methodist Church Jefferson St Brookville , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

William Orval Ames, age 90, of Brookville, PA, passed away peacefully on June 14, 2019.



Bill was born December 3, 1928, in Timblin, PA. Bill was raised a farm boy, attended eight grades at Pansy, PA, and graduated from Brookville High School in 1946. He enlisted in the U.S.



After Bill returned home from his military duty, he joined his father in the lumber business. Bill became a partner in Ames Lumber Company in 1949 along with his brother Howard Ames. Bill sold lumber to Canada, Germany, and many states in the United States. He was also a partner in the REM Coal Company. Bill was a very active member of the First United Methodist Church of Brookville since 1948, and served on the Board of Trustees and various committees. Bill was active in Brookville civic affairs, serving on the following: Brookville School Board, Brookville Town Council, Brookville Hospital Board (President), Y.M.C.A Board, Brookville Bank & Trust/Unibank Director, and Penn Traffic Director. Bill served as a Mason since June 13, 1950, and in those 69 years achieved his 32nd Degree. He also was a member of the Jaffa Shrine for many years.



Bill was a wonderful husband and devoted father and grandfather. He worked hard to the best of his ability all his life and gave service to his country and community. Bill had a passion for comedy, golf, tennis, and played baseball in his youth. He enjoyed hunting deer and continued this hobby until the age of 80. He also loved traveling to many countries around the world. Bill was the last surviving child of late Walter Jacob and Ethel Doverspike Ames.



He was preceded in death by his daughter, Brenda Spindler, and siblings, Howard R. Ames, Walter Jr. Ames, Ruby Harp, Wayne Ames, and Charles N. Ames, and half-brother R. K. Ames.



Surviving are his wife, Rose Ellen Ames, son, Dennis Ames (Lucy), and daughters, Deborah Ames (Larry) and Nancy Ames, and half-brother, Lewis Ames. He is survived by ten grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and a large extended family.



Any memorials may be sent to the . Family and friends will be received on Sunday, June 23, 2019, from 2 – 4 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m., with a Masonic service taking place starting at 8 p.m., at the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, ltd, 345 Main St., Brookville PA, 15825. A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church, Jefferson St., in Brookville PA, 15825, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting William Orval Ames, age 90, of Brookville, PA, passed away peacefully on June 14, 2019.Bill was born December 3, 1928, in Timblin, PA. Bill was raised a farm boy, attended eight grades at Pansy, PA, and graduated from Brookville High School in 1946. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1946 and after his basic training was stationed in Italy to guard the border of Italy and Yugoslavia. Bill earned the rank of Corporal and was honorably discharged in 1948. On October 10, 1948, Bill married Rose Ellen Blake, daughter of Paul A. Blake and Sara N. Blake of Brookville, PA. Bill and Rose celebrated 70 years of marriage this past year. They were blessed to raise four children in Brookville, including, son Dennis and daughters Deborah, Nancy and Brenda.After Bill returned home from his military duty, he joined his father in the lumber business. Bill became a partner in Ames Lumber Company in 1949 along with his brother Howard Ames. Bill sold lumber to Canada, Germany, and many states in the United States. He was also a partner in the REM Coal Company. Bill was a very active member of the First United Methodist Church of Brookville since 1948, and served on the Board of Trustees and various committees. Bill was active in Brookville civic affairs, serving on the following: Brookville School Board, Brookville Town Council, Brookville Hospital Board (President), Y.M.C.A Board, Brookville Bank & Trust/Unibank Director, and Penn Traffic Director. Bill served as a Mason since June 13, 1950, and in those 69 years achieved his 32nd Degree. He also was a member of the Jaffa Shrine for many years.Bill was a wonderful husband and devoted father and grandfather. He worked hard to the best of his ability all his life and gave service to his country and community. Bill had a passion for comedy, golf, tennis, and played baseball in his youth. He enjoyed hunting deer and continued this hobby until the age of 80. He also loved traveling to many countries around the world. Bill was the last surviving child of late Walter Jacob and Ethel Doverspike Ames.He was preceded in death by his daughter, Brenda Spindler, and siblings, Howard R. Ames, Walter Jr. Ames, Ruby Harp, Wayne Ames, and Charles N. Ames, and half-brother R. K. Ames.Surviving are his wife, Rose Ellen Ames, son, Dennis Ames (Lucy), and daughters, Deborah Ames (Larry) and Nancy Ames, and half-brother, Lewis Ames. He is survived by ten grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and a large extended family.Any memorials may be sent to the . Family and friends will be received on Sunday, June 23, 2019, from 2 – 4 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m., with a Masonic service taking place starting at 8 p.m., at the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, ltd, 345 Main St., Brookville PA, 15825. A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church, Jefferson St., in Brookville PA, 15825, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from June 18 to June 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Jeffersonian Democrat Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations