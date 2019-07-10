William R. "Elam" Huffman age 63, of Rt. 28 Brookville, PA, passed peacefully away on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at the Jefferson Manor in Brookville, PA.
He was born Friday, July 21, 1955, in Brookville, the son of the late Carl W. Huffman and Carol D. Gluth Huffman.
Bill loved playing guitar and singing at various places around town, watching old movies that featured John Wayne, Rodney Dangerfield, and especially Jack Elam from where he got his nickname "Elam" from which his friends knew him by, but what he loved the most was spending time and visiting with his family and friends at family picnics, barbeques, and get togethers.
He is survived by one sister – Valerie Nelson (husband Chuck) of Brookville, PA, and a brother – Michael Huffman (wife Dottie) of Clarion, PA.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, and an infant brother – Vincent Huffman.
As requested by the family, a memorial service will be held at a later date and asked that memorial donations be made to the –21823 Rte 68, Clarion, PA 16214 or to the donor's choice.
Arrangements are under the care of the Peterson Funeral Home – 153 Jefferson St., Brookville, PA 15825; (814) 849-8355.
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from July 10 to July 15, 2019