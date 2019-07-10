Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William R. "Elam" Huffman. View Sign Service Information Peterson Funeral Home 153 Jefferson St. Brookville , PA 15825 (814)-849-8355 Send Flowers Obituary

William R. "Elam" Huffman age 63, of Rt. 28 Brookville, PA, passed peacefully away on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at the Jefferson Manor in Brookville, PA.



He was born Friday, July 21, 1955, in Brookville, the son of the late Carl W. Huffman and Carol D. Gluth Huffman.



Bill loved playing guitar and singing at various places around town, watching old movies that featured John Wayne, Rodney Dangerfield, and especially Jack Elam from where he got his nickname "Elam" from which his friends knew him by, but what he loved the most was spending time and visiting with his family and friends at family picnics, barbeques, and get togethers.



He is survived by one sister – Valerie Nelson (husband Chuck) of Brookville, PA, and a brother – Michael Huffman (wife Dottie) of Clarion, PA.



Bill was preceded in death by his parents, and an infant brother – Vincent Huffman.



As requested by the family, a memorial service will be held at a later date and asked that memorial donations be made to the –21823 Rte 68, Clarion, PA 16214 or to the donor's choice.



Arrangements are under the care of the Peterson Funeral Home – 153 Jefferson St., Brookville, PA 15825; (814) 849-8355. William R. "Elam" Huffman age 63, of Rt. 28 Brookville, PA, passed peacefully away on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at the Jefferson Manor in Brookville, PA.He was born Friday, July 21, 1955, in Brookville, the son of the late Carl W. Huffman and Carol D. Gluth Huffman.Bill loved playing guitar and singing at various places around town, watching old movies that featured John Wayne, Rodney Dangerfield, and especially Jack Elam from where he got his nickname "Elam" from which his friends knew him by, but what he loved the most was spending time and visiting with his family and friends at family picnics, barbeques, and get togethers.He is survived by one sister – Valerie Nelson (husband Chuck) of Brookville, PA, and a brother – Michael Huffman (wife Dottie) of Clarion, PA.Bill was preceded in death by his parents, and an infant brother – Vincent Huffman.As requested by the family, a memorial service will be held at a later date and asked that memorial donations be made to the –21823 Rte 68, Clarion, PA 16214 or to the donor's choice.Arrangements are under the care of the Peterson Funeral Home – 153 Jefferson St., Brookville, PA 15825; (814) 849-8355. Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from July 10 to July 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Jeffersonian Democrat Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.