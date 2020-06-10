William "Clair" Walker Sr., 78, of Soldier, PA, peacefully left this world for his heavenly home on Saturday, June 6, 2020.
He was born on June 5, 1942, to Paul E. & M. Elsie (Tozier) Walker of Sykesville. He attended Sykesville-Henderson Township School. He was a member of the Soldier Community Church where he has previously served as a board member and trustee. On October 29, 1960, he married the former Margaret Ann Pendleton. She survives.
He was a truck driver by trade, retiring in 2004 from Penn Traffic, after nearly 40 years. Devoted father to: son William "Bill" (Monica) Walker Jr., granddaughter Melissa Morris, great-granddaughters Alexia Shaffer & Haley Morris; daughter-in-law Valerie (Scott Solnosky) Walker, grandson Adam (Stephanie Rooney) Walker, great granddaughters Kiley Mulhollan, Abby & Alice Rooney; granddaughter Rachael Walker-Hiles, great-granddaughter Payton Hiles; grandson Bradley (Stephani) Walker, great grandsons Wesley & Oakley Walker; and daughter Lynda (Keith) Brooks. All are from the immediate Reynoldsville area. He is also survived by his older brother, Robert Paul Walker, of Sykesville and many wonderful nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Charlotte Bell and Maxine Frano and his beloved son Douglas.
He loved cars of any kind, especially classics. A favorite pastime was attending car shows with his 1960 Chevy Impala. He was a past member of Wheels of Yesteryear car club, attending many Friday night cruise ins. In recent years before her illness, he enjoyed going for rides with his wife on his Harley Davidson Heritage Softtail. He had many adventures, even taking his bike to South Dakota with four generations of his immediate family. He got to enjoy many sights with his son, grandson, and great-granddaughter while there, making many wonderful memories. He loved nothing more than to spend time with his family. He never met a stranger. A highlight he enjoyed after retirement was meeting once a month for breakfast with his former friends and co-workers from Penn Traffic/Bi-lo.
At the family's request, no public visitation will be observed. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and will be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hahne Cancer Center or Soldier Community Church Building Fund. Final interment will be in the Sykesville Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.