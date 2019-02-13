Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Yong Cha Heise, a resident of Treasure Lake, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 10, 2019, at the DuBois Nursing Home in DuBois, PA.



She was born and raised in South Korea to the late Tee Xye Yi and her mother, Kun Sun No. Throughout her whole life she was proud of her upbringing and heritage. On July 27, 1970, at the American Embassy in Seoul, she married Robert Charles Heise; Robert survives her.



He was stationed in Korea while he was serving in the United States Army. Bob's career provided Yong the opportunity to travel all over the world, and she loved traveling. After they were married she lived in many places including, San Francisco, Florida, Alaska, Germany and Texas. Bob retired from military service while they were in Texas and in 1986 they moved to DuBois, PA, and have lived there since.



Most of her adult life was spent doing what she loved most, being a homemaker. She loved taking care of her only daughter and completing all of her home based responsibilities. She enjoyed crafting, including crocheting, knitting, and sewing. She loved to cook and share her knowledge of Korean cooking with her family and friends.



Yong was a very giving, loving, generous, and welcoming person. She provided a beautiful childhood for her daughter allowing the house to always be filled with people and excitement. She enjoyed being outdoors and working in her yard. Above all, she loved her family.



In addition to her husband Bob, Yong is survived by one daughter, Linda L. (Hernan) Brizuela; two brothers, Tee Kun Yi and Yong Kun Yi; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



In addition to her parents, Yong is preceded in death by one sister, Yong Ae Yi.



Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, from 2 – 4 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m. at the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main St., Reynoldsville, PA, 15851. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 14, 2019, at the Treasure Lake Church, 226 Treasure Lake, 1427 Bay Road, DuBois PA, 15801, beginning at 12 p.m., and officiated by Associate Pastor Bob Cappel. Interment will take place at Lakelawn Memorial Park, Winslow Twp., Jefferson Co., PA.



Memorial contributions can be made in her name to the Treasure Lake Church. Online condolences and other information may be found at www.snyderdargy.com

