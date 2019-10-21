|
Yvonne Agnes (Strouse) Bowser, 95, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 20, 2019, while a resident of the Jefferson Manor in Brookville, PA.
She was born on December 8, 1923, to the late Glenn and Mary Martha (Sprague) Bowser in Cramer, PA. On February 28, 1942, she married Ernest A. Bowser in Dagus Mines, PA; he precedes her in passing.
She worked as a Monitor at Cameron until her retirement. Yvonne was a member of the Methodist Church in Reynoldsville. She loved Bingo and making crafts. Yvonne was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and friend.
She is survived by her daughter, Carol A. (Harry) Sharpe of Brookville, PA; three siblings: Faye Smith of Sharon, PA; Mona Brochey Woods of Erie, PA; and Roger (Alma) Strouse of Fowler, OH; seven grandchildren: Michele (Boyd) McCouley of Barboursville, VA; Marsha Binney Wells of Ruckersville, VA; Michael A. Binney Jr. of Dyke VA; Eric N. Bowser of Brookville, PA; Audrey (Mike) Snyder of Reynoldsville, PA; Brian T. Bowser of Brookville, PA; Rebecca Heitzenrater of Punxsutawney, PA; thirteen great-grandchildren; and ten great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Yvonne is preceded in passing by her son, Ernest Bowser; one brother, Donald Strouse; and her infant grandson, Charles Ernest Binney.
Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019, also at the funeral home, beginning at 10:00 a.m. and officiated by Pastor Ray Baker. Interment will take place at Lake Lawn Memorial Park, Reynoldsville, PA.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Methodist Church in Reynoldsville, or Penn Highlands Hospice. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27, 2019