|
|
Agatha M. Breidenbach, 83, of Iliff, Colo., died peacefully on Dec. 16 at the Martha's Vineyard Hospital with her eldest daughter at her side. The family will be greeting friends on Jan. 9, Thursday, from 5 pm to 6 pm at Tennant Funeral Home with Recitation of the Rosary following at 6pm. Memorial Mass will be on Jan. 10, Friday, at 10:00 am at St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Iliff. Inurnment will follow at Riverside Cemetery. The youngest of eight, she was born to Stephen Anthony and Irene Breidenbach on Oct. 5, 1936 in Padroni, Colo. She worked on the family farm and attended and graduated from Iliff High School in 1954 and in the same year was named the Logan County Rodeo Queen. She married Kenneth L. Kloberdanz on August 24, 1955 and raised three daughters while residing in Middletown, N.J. She moved to New York in 1979 where she discovered herself and appreciated all that the city interactions presented to her. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and taking adventures to Martha's Vineyard, Vermont and other locations with her longtime companion in his single-engine plane. She was a devoted mother, aunt and grandmother and moved to the Vineyard in 1999 to be Granny nanny to her youngest grandson. In 2013 Agatha moved back to her home town in Iliff in 2013. She will forever be remembered for her kindness, compassion, generosity, honesty, kindred spirit, magical expressions and quirky quotes. She is survived by her three daughters: Pamela Danz, Tamera Kloberdanz and Wendy Caldwell; three grandchildren Gregg Ault, Mark Ault and Zachary Danz; and a sister in law Pearly Breidenbach. She was predeceased by her parents; sisters Rosemary Breidenbach, Annabelle Miller, Leona Smith, Frances Kulbe; brothers Stephen Breidenbach, Edward Breidenbach, Frank Breidenbach; and her former husband Kenneth Kloberdanz. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Agatha Breidenbach Memorial Fund to be used for charities she supported in care of Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Dec. 21, 2019