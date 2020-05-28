Agustin Guereca Luna
Agustin Guereca Luna, 83 of Sterling passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 in Greeley, CO. A private family service will be held and Agustin will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery. Agustin was born June 15, 1936 in Durango, Mexico to Pasqual Guereca and Margarita Luna. He married Victoria Gallegos in January of 1965. He loved to play cards and enjoyed listening to music. His all-time favorite song was "Renunciacion" by Javier Solis. He is preceded in death by his parents Pasqual and Margarita; brothers Jose, Juan, Pablo, Leopoldo, Fortunato, Francisco and Apolinar Guereca and sister Aurora Guereca. Agustin is survived by his wife Victoria; children Jose Guereca, Martha Guereca, Isidro Guereca, Josefina Guereca, Maria Guereca and Agustin Guereca; 15 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

Published in Journal Advocate on May 28, 2020.
