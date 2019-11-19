|
Albert James Hirschfeld, 79 of Sterling passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019 in Greeley, CO. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm, Thursday, November 21 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home with family receiving friends from 6:00 - 7:00 pm. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will follow at 7:00 pm. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, November 22 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with The Very Reverend Michael Bodzioch as celebrant. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Albert was born April 20, 1940 in Sedgwick, Colorado to George and Bridget (Sieben) Hirschfeld. He attended schools in Crook and Iliff, graduating from Iliff High School in 1958. Al married Clara (Carrie) Gardner on April 23, 1960 in Sterling at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. He served in the U.S. Army from 1963 to 1965. Al did construction work for several companies for 23 years and then pursued a career for UPS retiring after 28 years. He was a member of BPOE Lodge 1336, National Hoop Shoot Chairman and was on the Sterling Elk's Scholarship committee. Al enjoyed farming, working with cattle, sheep and goats, reading history and non-fiction material, spending time with friends, dancing and leading the chicken dance, spending time with his grandchildren and attending their various activities. He was viewed as the patriarch of the Hirschfeld family across multiple generations and was loved by all. He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Bridget; brothers George, Joseph, John and Alec Hirschfeld; sisters Marie Sullivan and Rose Hershberger and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Al is survived by his wife of 59 years, Clara (Carrie) Hirschfeld, daughter Stacey Coseo of Loveland, CO; son Mark Hirschfeld and wife Anne of Bailey, CO; 4 grandchildren Jaden, Cody and Molly Coseo all of Loveland, CO and Emily Hirschfeld Leonhardt and husband Austin of Basin, WY; sisters Ann Sewald of LaSalle, CO and Florence Cramer of Denver, CO; brother Paul Hirschfeld of Kent, WA and multiple cousins, nieces, nephews and countless friends. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the in Albert's memory.
Published in Journal Advocate on Nov. 19, 2019