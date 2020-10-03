Scott was born into this world on August 2, 1959 in Denver, CO and departed this world on September 22, 2020 in Naples, FL at the age of 61. Flying internationally for United Airlines, Scott was a Captain on the 787 rising in the ranks of his profession ever since he obtained his private pilot's license at age 17 at the Sterling Airport. His love of flying began with his paternal grandmother's employment at United Airlines and her support in his early endeavors. Scott graduated from Sterling High School Class of 1977 and Northeastern Jr. College in 1979 with a AA in Psychology. Scott moved to Denver beginning his career flying for Pioneer and Trans-Colorado; then Continental Airlines hired him as a career pilot and then as a top pilot and union leader when they merged with United. He was extremely proud of his family and being a grandpa. If you gave him a moment, he would tell you all about them and show you a picture or two or three! He loved his friends, neighbors, and co-workers wherever he lived and was based. In return, he was loved and admired by all. His faith always carried him through any hard times with a youthful base as a member of All Saints Episcopal Church in Sterling and belonged to the Order of DeMolay where he served as Master Councilor for a term as a teenager. Scott enjoyed a variety of social activities with friends and family and was always up for a BBQ, good round of golf, dinner out, cruising the Ocean Blue, and RVing "peeping" at the Vermont leaves in the fall. He enjoyed a full life where he lived, loved, laughed and cheered the Broncos. Scott is survived by his wife, Judith, and their dog Dusty; his three children: son, Jason, wife Puni, and 3 granddaughters; son Justin and wife, Mary; and daughter, Jennifer Mack and husband, Robert, and 2 grandsons. Also survived by the mother of his children, Vicki (Mari) Cornelison, of Fort Collins, Colorado. and his parents Paula Cornelison of Ave Maria, Florida, and Alford Cornelison of Arlington Heights, Illinois, by two brothers; Brian and wife Nancy, of Philadelphia, Paul and wife Dawn, of Columbia, Missouri; and sister, Karen Engelker and husband, Jerry, of Sterling, Colorado. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews. He was the grandson of Victor and Josephine Cornelison, of Denver, Colorado; and Dean and Mary Hand, of Sterling, Colorado. Scott's ashes will be interred in Sterling, Colorado beside his maternal grandparents, Dean and Mary Hand at a future time and a family/friend graveside memorial will be held in the spring/summer 2021. In lieu of flowers/cards, you may donate to Operation Smile (flying doctors to areas of need).

