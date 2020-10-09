Alfrieda "Fritz" Nein, 91 passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 in Windsor, CO. A private family service will be held at First English Lutheran Church with the Rev. Richard von Steinman officiating. Inurnment will be at Riverside Cemetery. Alfrieda Florence, "Fritz" (Keil) Nein was born at her family home near Crook, Colorado to John and Katherine (Schuppe) Keil on December 22, 1928 and died of natural causes on October 4, 2020. On March 1, 1949 Fritz married Reinhold "Reiny" Nein in Crook. They enjoyed a wonderful life together for 65 years until Reiny's death in 2014. Fritz and Reiny farmed in Crook and then Iliff, where they raised their five children. After selling the farm in 2003 they moved to Sterling, where they enjoyed being near family and long-time friends. Always known as a hard worker, Fritz teamed with Reiny on the farm, driving trucks, tractors and raising farm animals. She loved her garden, cooking, baking and sewing. She supported 4-H and many school programs while her five children were growing up. She sewed many outfits for her daughters when they were young and later loved making baby quilts for all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a member of the First English Lutheran Church in Sterling. Fritz was preceded in death by her husband, Reiny; her parents John and Katherine Keil; brother William (Bill) Keil; and son-in-law Glen Lange. She is survived by her children, Randy (Susan) Nein, Gilbert, Arizona, Rhonda Lange and husband, Brad Gibson, Broomfield, Colorado, Shelley (Nick) Mildenberger, Sterling, Janelle (Mike) Williams, Mead, Colorado, and Tracy Faulkner, Denver; 13 grandchildren, and 24 great grandchildren. She also leaves behind sisters, Evelyn Kautz and Loretta Luft and brother, John Keil, all of Sterling. Memorial contributions may be made in Fritz's name to First English Lutheran Church, 701 Fairhurst, Sterling, CO 80751 or Pathways Hospice, 2525 W. 16th Street, Suite C, Greeley, CO 80634.

