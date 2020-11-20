1/1
Ann Hahn, 85, of Sterling passed away November 17, 2020 in Sterling. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 am Tuesday, November, 24th streaming of Ann's service will be on facebook.com/tennantfuneralhomes. Ann was born Jan. 13, 1935 to Lucille Murray in Bagdad, FL. She graduated from Florida State University. Ann was a dietician and worked at Logan County Hospital, Devonshire Acres, and Sidney Regional Med Center until her retirement in 2001. On Aug. 23, 1958 she married Harvey Hahn in Sterling, CO. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and enjoyed playing cards. Ann was also a breast cancer survivor. Ann is survived by her sons Jeff and wife Kenda of Sterling, and Bruce and wife Kim of Greeley, CO; and grandchildren Brad, Andrea, David, Bryan, and Tyler. Ann was preceded in death by her mother Lucille; brother Charles; sons Doug and Greg, and husband Harvey. Memorial contributions in Ann's name may be made to St. Anthony's Catholic Church, care of Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Advocate on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tennant Funeral Home & Crematory - Sterling
330 S. 2nd
Sterling, CO 80751
970-522-3544
