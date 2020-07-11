Anna Cucarola

Anna Eva Cucarola, 94, homemaker, avid cook, gardener, loving mother and grandmother passed away peacefully Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Sterling. Visitation will be from 6 pm to 7 pm Thursday, July 16 with Vigil and Rosary services following at 7 pm at Tennant Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 am Friday, July 17 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church with Father Michael Bodzioch celebrating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Anna was born on June 28, 1926 in Chicago, Illinois to Jacob and Eva (Applehans) Artzer. Eva came from Argentina and Jacob from Sewald, Russia. They met in Sterling, were married in Sterling, and raised 16 children. Anna went to school at St. Anthony's Catholic School in Sterling and said it was challenging as a kid being a beet worker and doing farm work, and whose parents were working in the beet harvests. In those days, she says, all the kids of these families were separated from the other kids and placed in a separate school. She remembers school during the dirty "30's" and her dad bringing handkerchiefs so they were able to breathe the rest of the day. Later as a teenager, Anna worked as a waitress at the Cottage Lunch in Sterling. On March 3, 1945, she married Bob Cucarola in Sterling. He was a farmer in the area and later was a trucker. Anna was a homemaker and is survived by their 5 children who were all born in Sterling except for Troy, who was born in Goodland, Kansas. Bob was born in 1945, Jerry in 1950, Gary in 1953, Ken in 1960, and Troy in 1963. Through the years they lived in Sterling, Goodland, Montrose, and Grand Junction. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Bob in April of 1976. Memorials may be made to St. Anthony's Catholic Church care of Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.

