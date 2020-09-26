Annabelle Kautz, 93 formerly of Iliff, CO passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020 in Littleton, CO. Visitation with family receiving friends will be held from 4 - 6 p.m., Monday, September 28 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, September 29 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home with Rev. Michelle D. Witherspoon officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Annabelle was born July 23, 1927 in Crook, Colorado to Frank and Flora (Summers) Dubray. She graduated from Crook High School and married Henry Ronald Kautz on June 1, 1947 in Los Angeles, California. They couple moved to farm and ranch in the Iliff and Crook area. After retirement, they moved to Littleton to be near their family. Annabelle was a long-time member of the First Presbyterian Church in Sterling. She loved shopping and enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and sewing. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Henry in 2014; sons Alvin and Ronald; brother Ralph Dubray and sisters Beulah Todd and Doris Harris. Annabelle is survived by her daughter Connie Kautz; niece Terrie Todd both of Littleton, CO; sister Opal Amen of Merino, CO; grandson Justin Kautz and wife Tracy of Harker Heights, TX; great-grandchildren RJ and Logan Kautz and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Contributions may be made in Annabelle's memory to the Denver Dumb Friends League, 2080 S. Quebec St., Denver, CO 80231.

