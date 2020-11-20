1/1
Annalee Schott
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Annalee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A celebration of life for Annalee Amelia Schott will be held at Anna's farm, 4350 County Road 25 in Merino on Friday, November 20th at 11:00 AM. The celebration will be held outdoors, so please dress appropriately. Streaming of Anna's celebration is available at facebook.com/tennantfuneralhomes Anna was born in Samara, Russia on Dec. 8, 2001. Avery and Lori Schott brought Anna home to her forever family on March 16, 2004. She attended K-8th grade at Community Christian School in Pease, Minnesota where she celebrated a love of God and developed a deep faith. Later the family moved to Merino, CO where Anna attended Merino High School and was involved in FFA, 4-H, Colorado H.S. Rodeo, Colorado Junior Rodeo Assoc., Merino Drama, and Merino Wellness Committee. Anna loved the rodeo community where being in the arena with all the cowboys became her favorite place. She loved helping others, and helped coordinate the Merino Blood Drive and Merino plays. Anna will continue to live through family and friends and helping teach each other acts of kindness and compassion. Anna is survived by her parents Lori (Tyner) and Avery Schott; brothers Cameron (Laci) Weddle of Andrews, TX, Caleb (Alie) Weddle of Sterling, nephew Newton Weddle of Andrews, TX; grandparents Judy Schott of Sterling, and John and Dottie Tyner of St. Cloud, MM; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, family, and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandfather Robert Schott. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Annalee Schott Memorial Fund, care of Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Advocate on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tennant Funeral Home & Crematory - Sterling
330 S. 2nd
Sterling, CO 80751
970-522-3544
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tennant Funeral Home & Crematory - Sterling

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved