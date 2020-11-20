A celebration of life for Annalee Amelia Schott will be held at Anna's farm, 4350 County Road 25 in Merino on Friday, November 20th at 11:00 AM. The celebration will be held outdoors, so please dress appropriately. Streaming of Anna's celebration is available at facebook.com/tennantfuneralhomes Anna was born in Samara, Russia on Dec. 8, 2001. Avery and Lori Schott brought Anna home to her forever family on March 16, 2004. She attended K-8th grade at Community Christian School in Pease, Minnesota where she celebrated a love of God and developed a deep faith. Later the family moved to Merino, CO where Anna attended Merino High School and was involved in FFA, 4-H, Colorado H.S. Rodeo, Colorado Junior Rodeo Assoc., Merino Drama, and Merino Wellness Committee. Anna loved the rodeo community where being in the arena with all the cowboys became her favorite place. She loved helping others, and helped coordinate the Merino Blood Drive and Merino plays. Anna will continue to live through family and friends and helping teach each other acts of kindness and compassion. Anna is survived by her parents Lori (Tyner) and Avery Schott; brothers Cameron (Laci) Weddle of Andrews, TX, Caleb (Alie) Weddle of Sterling, nephew Newton Weddle of Andrews, TX; grandparents Judy Schott of Sterling, and John and Dottie Tyner of St. Cloud, MM; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, family, and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandfather Robert Schott. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Annalee Schott Memorial Fund, care of Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.

