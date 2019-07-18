|
Annette M. "Annie" Meier of Sidney, NE and formerly from Peetz, CO, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 in Sidney. Memorial services will be held at 10:30 A.M., Thursday, July 18th in the Peetz Community Center with Pastor Corey Jenkins officiating. Burial will follow in the Peetz Cemetery. Friends may stop at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel on Wednesday from 1-7:00 P.M. with no family present. Memorial contributions may be made in Annie's name to SRMC Hospice or Peetz Lions Club. You may view Annie's Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com. Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service, LLC is in charge of Annie's care and funeral arrangements. Annette Mae Meier, the daughter of Norman Kling and Agnes Katherine (Hundrup) Trobough, was born on April 17, 1941 in Sterling, CO. She attended elementary, middle school and graduated from Sidney High School in 1959. She was active in the Pep Club and Choir. On November 14, 1959 Annie was united in marriage to Mervill E. Meier in Peetz, CO. They lived on a farm at Peetz until she turned 69. She worked as a farmer's wife doing many tasks such as driving tractor to sorting hogs. At age 70, she moved to Sidney retiring from farming and postal work. She was active in politics and was on the Logan County Republican Committee and served many times as an election judge. Annie is survived by (1) daughter: Kim Hilmes and husband Kevin, (1) son: Tim Meier and wife Tammy; (5) grandchildren: Loretta Lacy and husband Larry, Michael Hilmes and wife Jayme, Randy Meier and fiancé Nadine, Kari Lathrop and husband Bryce, Korey Hilmes and girlfriend Chanel; (2) step- grandchildren: Kris Gerwien and Kallie Gerwien, (6) great-grandchildren and a 7th on its way; (2) sisters: Wanda Zima and husband Mike and Karen Loebe; (1) brother: Monte Trobough and wife Deb, (2) sisters-in-law: NaDean Meier, Merrylee Williams; (1) brother-in-law: Allen Meier and numerous extended family members. Annie was preceded in death by her husband: Mervill, her parents; Norman and Agnes Trobough and (1) sister: Norma Jean Trobough.
Published in Journal Advocate on July 18, 2019