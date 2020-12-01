Art Carrasco, 75, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 after months of medical challenges. He was born in Sterling, Colorado to Lorraine and Tony Carrasco. His parents have preceded him in death and so has his younger brother, Eddie. Memorial services will be at Ft. Logan National Cemetery at a later date. Art attended St. Anthony's Catholic School and Sterling High. He was a member of Sterling High's wrestling squad which at one time included several Carrasco cousins. Later, he was also a member of the NJC wrestling squad. He played softball during the summers, namely with classmates on a winning team sponsored by DeVan Construction. In his younger days, his hobbies included cars, livestock and raising Cain! He really loved his '57 Chevy and raced everyone who was game. And he usually won those races! When that car's interior burned up, he salvaged the mechanical parts. He then found a '56 Chevy at a junkyard and rebuilt the engine with the parts from his '57 with the help of a fellow employee at Lockwood's. But Art would also help his father and brother break horses for riding. Sometimes, the animals broke him: once, he cracked several ribs attempting to ride a bull. In 1966, Art was drafted, following his father and preceding his brother in service to the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. After an honorable discharge, he moved to Denver and trained as a sheet metal worker which was his occupation for a number of years. He was married and divorced in Denver before parting with the city and moving back to Sterling in the 1970s. A tragedy left him paralyzed on his right side around that time but Art remained Art. He walked for exercise and with everyone he'd meet along the way, he was always ready with a joke and to laugh with you! His trademarks were his enthusiasm, high-crowned trucker's caps and his infectious - almost goofy - smile. By his middle years, the Cain-raiser had learned to go along and get along! He was an optimist, and always held out hope that he would "get well." Art is survived by his daughter, Marti (Chris) Ferguson, plus grandsons Shane & Zeke, and his son, Eric (Faustina) Carrasco plus grandchildren, Emilio, Nico & Carina (all of Denver); his sisters, Kim (Laurie) Montgomery of Sterling and Sunnee (Vicki) Moorehead of Mesa, AZ; nieces Holly Knight of AL, Lorain Moorehead of AZ and nephew AJ Moorehead of CA. Cremation arrangements have been made by Tennant Funeral Home in Sterling. In lieu of flowers, check your car's tire pressure and oil: Art would have liked that.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store