Arthur Debus

Arthur "Artie" Philip Debus, 80, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at his home in Sterling, surrounded by members of his family. After a courageous battle of thirty years with Parkinson's disease and an added bout with Stage 4 cancer, Art showed the same grace and acceptance of his past years as he departed for his heavenly home. Visitation will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 12, at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, 443 S. 2nd Street in Sterling. Funeral Services will be at 1 p.m., Monday, July 13, at the Berean Church, 12527 C.R. 37, Sterling with Pastor Dan Holsten officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Art was born in Sterling, August 28, 1939 and was one of the last babies born at the Busse Hospital, 124 N. 7th Avenue, to Philip and Katherine Debus of Proctor. He attended school in Crook, graduating in 1957, after which he continued to farm and run a dairy with his family on the home place. In 1959, he met Judy Dickerson from Lovington, New Mexico, who was visiting a neighbor for the summer. They dated that summer and she returned to Lovington for school; however, they kept in touch and were engaged in December of 1959. They were married August 14, 1960 and continued to farm while living in Crook. In 1962 they moved to Iliff to farm and operate a dairy and would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in August. They are the parents of three sons and one daughter. Art enjoyed all sports and was a thirty-year season ticketholder for his favorite CU Buffs. He also loved high school sports, always being in the stands for his children and grandchildren's games of football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and track. Most of those games were at Caliche High School where the kids attended, with the same black and gold as CU. However, when his grandson became the basketball coach at Merino, his color choices and allegiance changed somewhat. As he said, "I never thought I would be wearing maroon and gold," but he cheered loudly for the Merino Rams as the team and fans came to know him as 'Grandpa!' Along with the sports, he found time to serve as Superintendent of Sunday School at Zion United Church of Christ and went through the officer's chairs becoming Exalted Ruler of Sterling Elks Club 1336 and many other volunteer projects. He is survived by his wife, Judy; son David (Pam) of Denver; daughter Cindy (Chris) Fitzsimons of Denver; and son John (Marty) of Dallas, TX; sister Betty (Roy) Norden of LaPorte; sisters-in-law Shawna (Gabino) Rosa of Hobbs, NM; Kay Dickerson of Kilgore, TX.; grandchildren Megan (Henry) Alonzo of Ellsworth, IA; Craig (Erin) Debus; Chase (Sydney) all of Sterling; Cole Debus of Granby; Alexa (Adam) Burns of Loveland; Jolee (Blake Brewer) of Denver; Carter Debus and Kate Debus of Dallas; great-grandchildren Eleanor, Elex and Elsy Alonzo of Ellsworth; Cruze Arthur Debus of Sterling, special friends Tom and Kris Becker of Merino, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, infant son Justin Daniel, brother-in-law Melvin Dickerson and sister-in-law Kathryn Debus. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Art Debus Memorial Fund for High School Athletics in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, PO Box 1046, Sterling, CO 80751.

