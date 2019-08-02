|
Arthur "Kent" Hendricks, 92, of Sterling passed away July 30, 2019 in Sterling, CO. Visitation will be from 12-6 pm Sun. Aug. 4, 2019 at Tennant Funeral Home, with family receiving friends from 3-6. Funeral will be 1:30 Mon. Aug. 5th at Trinity Lutheran Church. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery with military honors. Kent was born Aug. 21, 1926 in Merino, CO to Luther and Uarda (Sherwin) Hendricks. He attended school in Merino. Kent worked as a truck driver, in the oilfield and was also in the US Navy stationed in the Pacific Theatre. He proudly served on a Patrol Craft recovering battle survivors in New Guinea and the Philippines. Kent married Lillian Luft on Jan 28, 1951 in Sterling, CO. They enjoyed 68 years of marriage together. Kent was a long time member of Trinity Lutheran Church and served his lord in many aspects of services to his church. He was an avid reader of Louis L'Amour books, he also loved watching any western movies he could find. Kent spent his time tinkering and liked making bookcases and small wooden items. Kent is survived by his wife Lillian Hendricks, 3 daughters Kathy (Jerry) Parker, Jolene (Russ) Wright, and Brenda (Larry) Meier; 8 grandchildren Ryan (Stephanie) Parker, Tom (Molly) Wright, Chris Parker, Rob (Stefanie) Wright, Jeff (Katie) Parker, Melissa Meier, Lindsey Meier, and Julee Meier; 6 great-grandchildren Kennedy, Cooper, Camden, Clementine, Nolan, and Dean. Kent was preceded in death by his parents Luther and Uarda Hendricks; sister Deann Galve; brother Kay Hendricks, and numerous family members and close friends. Memorials may be made in Kents name to Trinity Lutheran Church or Hospice of the Plains, c/o Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Aug. 2, 2019