Audrey Elizabeth Brekel, 65, of Boulder passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019 in Longmont. She endured a two year battle with cancer. A Rosary Service will be held Friday, April 12 at 7:00 pm at Tennant Funeral Home in Sterling, CO. Memorial Mass will be held at 9:00 am Saturday, April 13 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Sterling with Father Michael Bodzioch celebrating. Inurnment will follow at Riverside Cemetery. A memorial service will also be held in Boulder at a later date. Audrey was born December 2, 1953 in Sterling to Albert and Agnes (Burenheide) Brekel. She grew up on the family farm in the St. Peter's area near Fleming. Audrey graduated from Fleming High School and Northeastern Junior College. After college she worked for lawyer Roger Nixt in Sterling. After Roger's death, Audrey was appointed Logan County Clerk for the remainder of the term. Loving the legal secretary profession, she moved to Boulder and was employed most recently by Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP. Her coworkers were her supportive "family" during her illness. Audrey had many hobbies: playing cards, crocheting, bowling, sewing, and making greeting cards. She loved to watch the Denver Broncos and Colorado Rockies. She was a founding member of Logan-Morgan County Legal Secretaries Association and a former member of both the Boulder and Denver County Legal Secretaries Associations, now recognized as Colorado Association of Legal Support Staff. Audrey served as the CALSS State President and was recognized as Outstanding Legal Secretary of the Year. Audrey was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Agnes Brekel. She is survived by 4 siblings: Ralph (Trudy) Brekel, Marvin (Judy) Brekel, Leo (Debbie) Brekel, and Joyce (LaVern) Lambrecht. Audrey adored her 8 nieces and nephews and 17 great-nieces and nephews. She is also survived by aunts, uncles, many cousins, and countless friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Audrey Brekel Memorial Fund c/o Tennant Funeral Home PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Apr. 9, 2019