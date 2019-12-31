Home

Barbara "Bobbie" Lynn Dreher, 76, of Sterling, passed away on December 18, 2019 in Sterling. Bobbie was born on June 23, 1943 in Ticonderoga, NY to Jack and Jean Dreher. Her father was an oral surgeon in the U.S. Army meaning that Bobbie and her family traveled quite often. The family moved to El Paso, TX where Bobbie attended High School at the Radford School for Girls. She was an impressive athlete, enjoying skiing and playing softball. Bobbie studied physical education during her time in college. Bobbie's travels eventually led her to Las Vegas, NV where she worked grooming and training dogs. She then moved to Sterling, CO where she continued grooming dogs until her retirement. Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents Jack & Jean, grandparents John & Elsie Dreher, and sister Jeanie. A private memorial service will take place at a later date. Memorials can be made to the charity of donor's choice in honor of Bobbie.
Published in Journal Advocate on Dec. 31, 2019
