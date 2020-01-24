|
|
Barbara of Peyton, Co; passed away on Dec. 9,2019; loving wife of Paul West who preceded her in death in June of 2019 after 30 years of marriage. Barb was born on July 23rd 1954 and grew up in Sterling. Her parents were Wiliam (Buzz) and Glenora Wooters both of whom preceded her in death. She graduated from Sterling High School in 1972, attended NJC for a year and was in the US Army from 1974 to 1978. Barbara is survived by her brother, Richard of Green Cove Springs, Fl; and two stepsons, Robert (Robbie) of Colorado Springs and Brent who resides in Nebraska. Barbara was laid to rest with full military honors on 16 Dec. 2019 along with her husband Paul at Pikes Peak National Cemetery.
Published in Journal Advocate on Jan. 24, 2020